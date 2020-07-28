Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — Brian Farrar, 21, is accused of assaulting a person at the Circle K on Canyon Boulevard in Boulder last Thursday. Police say the victim was left unconscious and died the next morning. Now police are looking for three people, pictured below, who might have witnessed the assault.
Investigators believe the three left the scene before police arrived and may have video evidence.
Police say the fight started over a gold bicycle.
If you have any information about this case, you’re asked to call police.