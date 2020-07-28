JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Bandimere Speedway reached an agreement on Tuesday with Jefferson County Public Health to resume racing as soon as Wednesday. Bandimere decided to cancel events over the weekend due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Jefferson County had requested a temporary restraining order just prior to a July 4 event at the speedway in which an estimated 7,500 people attended. At a hearing last week, the county’s request for an injunction was denied and determined as moot due to a new county health order.
The new order requires everyone in the county age 11 and up to wear a face covering both inside and while outdoors. The Colorado mandate already requires face masks to be worn in public indoor places and outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.
Under the new agreement with the county, Bandimere officials are encouraging guests to purchase their passes online before an event. Pit spaces will be available on a first come, first served basis. Racers are required to keep their pit spot to a 20 foot-wide space.
Each pit area will be limited to 150 racers/crew members. In a Facebook post, Bandimere officials encouraged patrons to stay in the pit area as much as possible.
“Always follow all local and state requirements regarding use of masks and social distancing,” said Bandimere officials. “We will be watched closely to make sure we are following all state and local Public Health Orders, so we need your help so we can continue racing this season. If you leave your pit area, or have someone who is not in your immediate family, have your mask on.”
Bandimere is hosting a CSP “Take it to the Track” Test & Tune event on Wednesday. Gates open at 4 p.m. and admission is $35.
For more information about future events, visit bandimere.com.