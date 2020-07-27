AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A 23-year-old man believed to have fired his gun during a protest Saturday evening was arrested Monday by the Aurora Police Department.
Samuel Young did not turn himself in, according to Aurora Police Department spokesman Matthew Longshore. Officers arrested him at his home. A online search of public records indicates Young is a Wheat Ridge resident.
Young faces four counts of attempted homicide following a strange turn of events as protesters marched along a section of interstate in Aurora. He is accused of firing a weapon as a blue Jeep raced through the crowd. Gunshots can be heard on cell phone video from the event.
Two people were injured by the gunfire, according to investigators, presumably from Young’s weapon.
Young was identified Sunday by police as the suspected gunman.
APD thanked those who submitted tips in its search for Young’s identity, but also asked for photos or video from the event, particularly those that show the actions of the Jeep driver prior to encountering the group of protesters.
The driver of the Jeep is known to police but has not been arrested or charged.
The protest was organized in support of the family of Elijah McClain. McClain passed away in August 2019 while in APD custody. He was injected with a sedative by an EMT after officers claimed he showed signs of “excited delirium.”
An independent investigation has been launched into McClain’s death.