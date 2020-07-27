Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Volunteers from the American Red Cross of Colorado are heading to Texas to help people caught in the path of Hurricane Hanna.
The storm hit Saturday making landfill twice as Category 1 hurricane. The real problem is torrential rainfall.
These volunteers have been extensively trained for COVID-19 protocols during the response — and part of the team will be performing their duties virtually.
They’ll help with shelters and support the operation team. They’ll also provide mental health support for those affected by Hurricane Hanna.