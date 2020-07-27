Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Guapo arrived at the Dumb Friends League on March 4, needing a happily-ever-after family. He waited a long time for true love. Then, after 138 days, Guapo got his fairy tale ending!
The charming American bulldog mix finally met the family he’d been waiting for all along.
Everyone at the shelter says Guapo never lost his loving spirit — and was “a constant source of tail wags and gentle kisses during the height of the coronavirus pandemic.”
The staff says it was “all smiles” as they said goodbye to their sweet prince, but he is one of many pets who have been waiting longer than most to find their new homes.
Meet some of the Dumb Friends League’s longest residents below:
- Bond. 6-year-old buff tabby cat. Length of stay 192 days. Bond lives up to his name! He’s fun, curious, and loving! He loves to explore his surroundings and enjoys pets for short periods of time. He’s affectionate once he gets comfortable with you, and he will benefit from daily play. He’s searching for an owner who is experienced with cats and would do best in a single cat home. Visit ddfl.org/adoption to schedule your virtual adoption appointment today! His ID# is A0821183
- Kovu. 2-year-old Chinese sharpei mix. Length of stay 141 days. Kovu is a 2-year-old Chinese Sharpei mix. This affectionate dog has personality for days! He was reported to be house trained and crate trained in his previous home and his active personality would be well matched with an adventurous owner. Kovu would do best in a home with children over the age of 12 and would like to be the center of attention as your only pet. Visit ddfl.org/adoption to schedule your virtual adoption appointment today! His ID# is A0816586.
- Lucy. 2-year-old Siberian husky mix. Length of stay 112 days. Lucy loves people and is very smart! She walks well with a no-pull harness and loves going for rides in the car! In her past home she was nervous around the new baby and needs a quiet home without children under the age of 12. Lucy was housebroken in the past and already knows lots of commands including sit, stay, roll over, and “play dead”. Lucy is looking for a partner in adventure who wants a hiking, walking and jogging companion. Schedule your virtual adoption appointment for Lucy by visiting ddfl.org.
Help these pets find love just like Guapo!