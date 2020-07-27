DENVER (CBS4)– Gisela Shanahan, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President for Global Business at Denver International Airport, will be leaving her post next month according to sources familiar with her decision. Shanahan made the announcement Monday morning to subordinates.
Shanahan joined the airport in 2014 and as the airport CFO, she managed the airports capital program and operating budget.
That included deep involvement in the troubled Great Hall Project, a planned terminal renovation that has been plagued by delays, cost overruns and disputes between the airport and the primary contractor which eventually led to the 2019 termination of the contract and the airport assuming management of the project.
Shanahan told subordinates she would be spending more time with her family and specifically with her four grandchildren.