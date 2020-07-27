Comments
(CBS4) — For years, people have been searching the Rocky Mountains for Forrest Fenn’s treasure. The 89-year-old author filled a chest with treasure worth an estimated $2 million, hid it somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, and wrote a complicated poem with cryptic clues about where to find it.
In June, Fenn announced the hunt was over. But he didn’t say who found it, or where.
Now, Fenn is revealing that the treasure was found in Wyoming! That’s according to the Santa Fe New Mexican news paper.
Fenn lives in Santa Fe.
He said he promised the finder not to release his name, but hopes revealing the state the treasure was found in will give some closure for those who’ve been searching for it over the years.