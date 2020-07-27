DENVER (CBS4) — Denver police are looking for 30-year-old Jerrol Jones, who escaped from the Denver Downtown Detention Center on Sunday by using information from another inmate — and walking out when someone else was scheduled to be released.

Jones was in Denver’s custody for a probation violation related to weapons charges. His record includes arrests for murder, assault, witness intimidation and trespassing.

He should be considered armed and dangerous, investigators said.

“We don’t have any specific information related to him being a danger to anyone specifically,” Denver County Sheriff Elias Diggins said during a news conference Monday. “But we do know, based on the information from our local, as well as federal partners, that Mr. Jones should be considered armed and dangerous.”

Diggins would not give specifics about how Jones was able to escape, but he said Jones “used information from another inmate to manipulate our protocol.”

Diggins also said someone else was scheduled to be released at the time Jones walked out.

“We believe he walked out yesterday afternoon around one o’clock. When the other person was scheduled to be released,” Diggins said.

Diggins said they are actively searching for Jones — and investigating how he was able to escape.

“As we begin to work through this investigation, there are a lot of moving parts, and we want to make sure that we do our due diligence to ensure that we know how this happened, why this happened, before we move forward,” Diggins stated.

Anyone with information about Jones should call Crime Stoppers 720-913-STOP or 720-913-7867