DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been a hot summer for Denver and the Front Range. June was much warmer than normal and July is currently tied for the 5th warmest July on record going back nearly 150 years.
Of the 26 days completed this month, all but five of them have included a high temperature of at least 92 degrees in Denver. This has helped push the average temperature for the month (highs and lows together) to 77.3 degrees which ties with July 1936 for the 5th warmest July since 1872 when records started in Denver.
Temperatures started to slowly drop this past weekend with 89 degrees for the high on Saturday and 83 degrees on Sunday. Temperatures will now stay in the mid 80s for Monday and Tuesday this week which is about 5 degrees below normal for the final week in July.
In fact, on Tuesday it’s possible the entire state could stay shy of 90 degrees which is quite unusual for July.
In terms of thunderstorm chances, Denver and the Front Range will stay mainly dry on Monday but as storm system racing east from northern California to Wyoming will bring a good chance for afternoon and evening thunderstorms on Tuesday. The rain could even linger behind midnight Tuesday night in some areas.
Then storm chances will drop considerably again on Wednesday. It will also be the warmest day of the week on Wednesday with 90 degrees possible in Denver. Temperatures will return to the 80s for highs on Thursday and for the Rockies Home Opener on Friday.