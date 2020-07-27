CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBS4) – The Denver Outlaws kept it close, but could not come home with their fourth Major League Lacrosse championship over the weekend. The Boston Cannons beat the Outlaws 13-10.

This is the Cannons’ first championship since 2011. The Outlaws won their most recent championship in 2018.

(Photo by Rob Foldy/Getty Images)

Boston took an 8-6 lead into halftime at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Sunday. Justin Pugal scored for the Cannons with one second left on the clock in the first half on an assist from Bryce Wasserman, the 2020 MLL MVP.

Chris Aslanian scored three of the Outlaws’ four third-quarter goals.

The Cannons’ John Uppgren had a game-high 5 goals on the day, and added on assist, to help Boston to the championship win.

It was the final game for Outlaws player-coach and MLL superstar John Grant Jr. He scored his first goal of the season on Sunday, and also recorded one assist.

