ANNAPOLIS, Md. (CBS4) – The Denver Outlaws kept it close, but could not come home with their fourth Major League Lacrosse championship over the weekend. The Boston Cannons beat the Outlaws 13-10.
This is the Cannons’ first championship since 2011. The Outlaws won their most recent championship in 2018.
Boston took an 8-6 lead into halftime at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis on Sunday. Justin Pugal scored for the Cannons with one second left on the clock in the first half on an assist from Bryce Wasserman, the 2020 MLL MVP.
Chris Aslanian scored three of the Outlaws’ four third-quarter goals.
The Cannons’ John Uppgren had a game-high 5 goals on the day, and added on assist, to help Boston to the championship win.
5 goals today, 5 goals all this week‼️
Have yourself a day @TheRealUppy pic.twitter.com/LE3HhMVeg2
— Major League Lacrosse🥍 (@MLL_Lacrosse) July 26, 2020
It was the final game for Outlaws player-coach and MLL superstar John Grant Jr. He scored his first goal of the season on Sunday, and also recorded one assist.