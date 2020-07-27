DENVER (CBS4) – The American Red Cross of Colorado is looking for volunteers to help during the busy wildfire season.
“The coronavirus pandemic will make it challenging to deploy trained disaster volunteers from other parts of the country should an emergency occur. In light of this, the Red Cross is asking you to be ready to help your community,” Eric Myers, Interim Regional Disaster Officer, said in a news release.
“Train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and answer the call to help if the need arises here in our region.”
That’s especially true when it comes to setting up shelters. Coronavirus means the Red Cross is trying to put people into emergency hotel lodging when possible. But if that’s not possible, the Red Cross will open traditional shelters.
That means extra training for volunteers to make sure those spaces are safe.
You can find out about all the volunteer opportunities here.