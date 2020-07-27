Comments
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Poudre School District released its plans on Monday for a gradual start to the school year. That includes a 100% remote learning option and staggered in-person learning.
The first day of school for students is Aug. 24 to allow for more planning. Early childhood education will have a staggered start along with elementary students.
Secondary students, those in middle and high school, will begin with an in-person, at home remote learning hybrid.
The school district said the plan may be revised throughout the school year as the coronavirus pandemic evolves.
The complete, detailed plan is on the Poudre School District website.