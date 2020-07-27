Coronavirus And People Under 30: Dr. Dave Hnida Looks Last Call, Chronic Symptoms And Starting SchoolWe asked Dr. Dave Hnida about some of the issues impacting school kids and young adults -- from starting school late to ending nights out early.

42 minutes ago

A Dog From The Dumb Friends League Finally Has A Forever Home After Spending 138 Days At The ShelterGuapo, an American bulldog mix, finally has a forever home after spending 138 days at the Dumb Friends League shelter.

49 minutes ago

Aurora Police Car Stolen Saturday NightAn Aurora Police Department vehicle was stolen Saturday night, near North Galena Street and East Montview Boulevard. The vehicle is a dark gray Ford CMax (hybrid) with license plate number DGV-OO8.

52 minutes ago

Escaped Inmate: Jerrol Jones Used 'False Information' And Walked OutDenver police are looking for 30-year-old Jerrol Jones, who escaped from the Denver Downtown Detention Center on Sunday by using information from another inmate and walking out when someone else was scheduled to be released.

54 minutes ago

Hurricane Hanna: Colorado Red Cross Sending Volunteers To TexasVolunteers from the American Red Cross of Colorado are heading to Texas to help people caught in the path of Hurricane Hanna.

56 minutes ago

Buckley Air Force Base Will Be The New Home To A Space Force UnitBases around Colorado Springs aren't the only ones who will be directly involved with the new United States Space Force. Buckley Air Force Base will be the home to a brand new Space Force garrison.

57 minutes ago