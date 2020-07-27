WESTMINTER, Colo. (CBS4)– A hateful post on Facebook about special education students may get a teacher fired. The post targets parents of children with special needs or disabilities.
The post reads, “I’m so tired of hearing about special needs kids. They’ll be fine. They were retarded before Covid they’ll still be retarded after. So let’s just keep those kids at home and when this passes they can come back to school. Do you really think they’ll be any different after a year of staying home with their parents? Sounds like someone doesn’t want to deal with their special needs kid. Sorry you — got pregnant and had a retarded kid. Your problem not mine. And yes I’m a — teacher. (meh emojee)”
The Westminster Public Schools superintendent said the behavior will not be tolerated.
“All of us in Westminster Public Schools believe it’s despicable and appalling,” said Westminster Public Schools superintendent Pamela Swanson. “And those, in no way, shape or form reflect how the many dedicated teachers and staff members feel and board members, it just doesn’t demonstrate our philosophy or our values.”
Swanson said the district spent the weekend investigating the post and is preparing dismissal charges against the teacher.