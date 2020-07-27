DENVER (CBS4) – The Colorado Department of Agriculture is warning people of random, unsolicited packages of seeds arriving in the mail. The seeds are postmarked from China and other countries, and are labeled as jewelry.
The department warns those who may receive the seeds not to plant them. Those seeds could be invasive, harmful to animals, and introduce disease to local plants.
State officials are waiting on official guidance from the Department of Agriculture on how to dispose of the seeds safely. In the meantime, they remind people not to plant the seeds. If they are in sealed packages, do not open them. The reminder also states to not put the seeds in the trash, as they could ultimately sprout in a landfill.
Those who have gotten the packages are asked to immediately call the Colorado Department of Agriculture at cda_nursery@state.co.us or 303-548-5333.
Triffids!