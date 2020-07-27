Escaped Inmate: Jerrol Jones Used 'False Information' And Walked OutDenver police are looking for 30-year-old Jerrol Jones, who escaped from the Denver Downtown Detention Center on Sunday by using information from another inmate and walking out when someone else was scheduled to be released.

3 minutes ago

Hurricane Hanna: Colorado Red Cross Sending Volunteers To TexasVolunteers from the American Red Cross of Colorado are heading to Texas to help people caught in the path of Hurricane Hanna.

6 minutes ago

Buckley Air Force Base Will Be The New Home To A Space Force UnitBases around Colorado Springs aren't the only ones who will be directly involved with the new United States Space Force. Buckley Air Force Base will be the home to a brand new Space Force garrison.

7 minutes ago

Forrest Fenn Says Hidden Treasure Was Found In WyomingThe 89-year-old author filled a chest with treasure worth an estimated $2 million, hid it somewhere in the Rocky Mountains, and wrote a complicated poem with cryptic clues about where to find it.

56 minutes ago

Colorado Will Send Spruce To Capitol Hill For ChristmasIt's a little bit of Christmas in July as we learn Colorado will provide the Capitol Christmas Tree this year.

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Sparks Colorado Red Cross Plea For VolunteersThe American Red Cross of Colorado is looking for volunteers to help during the busy wildfire season.

2 hours ago