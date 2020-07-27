AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Bases around Colorado Springs aren’t the only ones who will be directly involved with the new United States Space Force. Buckley Air Force Base will be the home to a brand new Space Force garrison.
The new unit, announced Monday, will be tasked with executing land- and space-based missile warning missions for the Space Force. The Space Delta 4, or DEL 4, at Buckley Garrison replaces the now-deactivated 460th Space Wing.
The Space Force consists of three levels of command – Field Commands, Space Deltas, and Installation Support Garrisons.
Colonel Richard Bourquin will lead Space Delta 4.
“We are at a very historic moment in our nation’s history with the establishment of the Space Force,” Col. Devin Pepper, Commander of Buckley Garrison, said. “I am honored to command the men and women of the Buckley Garrison at this singular moment in time, as we shape the operational construct of our command and provide combat capability to United States Space Command and other Combatant Commands around the globe. I am humbled to be a part of the legacy forged by space pioneers such as General Bernard Schriever and Lieutenant General Thomas Moorman.”
Buckley Garrison also hosts the 140th Wing, the Colorado Air National Guard, the Navy Operational Support Center, the Aerospace Data Facility-Colorado, the Army Aviation Support Facility, and the Air Reserve Personnel Center. The Air Force Base is home to 3,100 active duty members from all branches, 4,000 National Guard and Reserve personnel, 2,400 civilians, 2,500 contractors, and 98,000 retirees.