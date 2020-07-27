AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A team of divers from South Metro Fire Rescue pulled a person from Aurora Reservoir about an hour and a half after witnesses called 9-1-1 Monday evening.
The person was being treated and transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to Twitter message from Aurora Fire Rescue at 9 p.m.
AFR stated several reliable reports from witnesses were received at 7:21 p.m.
Those witnesses reported at least person fell from a boat into the water and was in distress.
