By Logan Smith

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — A team of divers from South Metro Fire Rescue pulled a person from Aurora Reservoir about an hour and a half after witnesses called 9-1-1 Monday evening.

The person was being treated and transported to a hospital in critical condition, according to Twitter message from Aurora Fire Rescue at 9 p.m.

AFR stated several reliable reports from witnesses were received at 7:21 p.m.

Those witnesses reported at least person fell from a boat into the water and was in distress.

More information about the incident will be posted as it becomes available.

 

 

 

