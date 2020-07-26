DENVER (CBS4) – A weak cool front will bring some cooler temperatures this afternoon for many locations, especially on the eastern plains where highs in the 80s will be common. The normal high in Denver right now is 90 degrees.
We are going to see another round of widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms develop today, especially along and south of Interstate 70. They will linger well into the evening for some spots.
On the eastern plains a few storms could potentially reach severe limits. If that happens large hail would be the main threat. The other thing we are concerned about today is the potential to see locally heavy rain, especially in and near the burn scars of south-central Colorado.
Looking ahead if you are a fan of this slightly cooler weather then you are in luck. It looks like it will stick around for a few days along with the daily chances for rain. Later in the week we should dry out a bit and warm back up to more typical levels for this time of year.