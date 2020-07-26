Bard Wins In 1st MLB Game Since '13, Rockies Beat Texas 3-2Daniel Bard has a new perspective after more than seven years away from the major leagues, and a win after one outing for the Colorado Rockies.

MLL Season Shortened: Denver Outlaws Play In Championship On SundayThe 2020 MLL championship game will take place on Sunday, July 26, with the Denver Outlaws taking on the Boston Cannons at 4 p.m. mountain time.

'Sports Is A Really Big Deal': Parents Of High School Athletes Voice Concerns Over DelayParents worried whether their students will get to participate in high school sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic say they want state leaders to appreciate what is at stake for their children.

CBS4 Broncos Position Breakdowns: Safeties

Houston Dash Head Coach James Clarkson On NWSL Challenge Cup Final: 'Our Feet Are Definitely On The Ground, There's A Real Focus In The Group'The Dash head coach discusses the team's performance in the Challenge Cup and how they're feeling heading into the franchise's first ever final appearance.

Colorado Rockies Don't Have The Luxury Of Patience This SeasonThe luxury of patience that comes with a 162-game season doesn’t apply this season. One game in 2020 will be worth 2.7 times as much as a single game in a normal season.