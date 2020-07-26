AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman made it clear he was upset about the damage done to the courthouse Saturday night, tweeting “Aurora cannot become Portland.” Coffman expressed concern there would be more protests and more destruction because police didn’t “adequately” protect the courthouse.
Mayor Coffman said he went to the Aurora Municipal Center Sunday to survey the damage done after protests over the death of Elijah McClain turned violent.
“[After] the protest was over about 150 stayed behind. Those who remained sought to bait the police into a confrontation and to destroy as much public property as possible,” Coffman tweeted. “Make no mistake about it the ones who remained behind were not protesters but simply using the protest as a cover for their violent actions.”
Coffman said the vandals smashed through all but one window on the south side of the courthouse.
“I understand that our police department chose to show restraint last night… using non lethal munitions. But now these individuals smell weakness. My concern is that they will be back again and again until they achieve their goal.”
Coffman said he is requesting a briefing on the incident by the interim chief of police.
“I will be asking why our court house was not adequately defended,” Coffman stated.
