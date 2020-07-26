AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — On Sunday, Aurora police released two pictures of a person of interest in Saturday’s shooting on Interstate 225. Protesters were marching on the highway, blocking traffic, when a Jeep sped through the crowd and someone fired shots.
On Sunday, police shared two photos of a man with blond curly hair and glasses, with a gun in a holster on his hip.
CBS4’s Dillon Thomas was nearby when shots were fired and heard the “pops.”
“People were running after a car ‘aggressively’ made its way toward protesters on I-225. I heard pops, which APD say came from a protester. That protester shot other protesters,” Thomas stated. “I watched as a woman who fell off the interstate was rushed to the hospital.”
The protests began as a call for justice for Elijah McClain, who died after Aurora police officers put him in a chokehold nearly one year ago.
Aurora police stated: “While the protestors were walking on I-225, a vehicle decided to drive through the crowd. A protestor decided to fire off a weapon, striking at least 1 other protestor. They were transported to the hospital in stable condition.”
“Someone else showed up to the hospital with a graze wound,” APD tweeted. Both victims are expected to survive.
A couple of hours later, Aurora police said demonstrator at the courthouse pushed down a fence, threw fireworks and other objects at officers, and broke windows and started a fire at the courthouse.