FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — The Colorado State Patrol expects a section of Highway 50 west of the Royal Gorge will be closed until 8 p.m. Saturday following a serious injury crash.
Three people have been transported to the hospital, CSP Trooper Ivan Alvarado told CBS4. All three were aboard an SUV that collided with a rafting bus. The driver of the SUV suffered serious injuries, Alvarado said, but the extent of injuries to the passengers was not immediately known.
The only person aboard the rafting bus was the driver and he was not injured, Alvarado added.
CSP is responding to a major crash at the junction of H50 and H9 just west of the Royal Gorge in Fremont County. Please avoid the area if possible.
— CSP Florence (@CSP_Florence) July 25, 2020
The wreck occurred mid-afternoon at the junction of Highway 50 and Highway 9. Highway 50 is closed between Texas Creek and Cañon City.
CSP personnel at the scene stated in a Twitter message that the road may be closed until 8 p.m.