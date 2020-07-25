Comments
AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora police are investigating after a vehicle drove through protesters who were marching on Interstate 225 Saturday evening.
“We are in contact with that vehicle and are investigating,” the Aurora Police Department tweeted Saturday afternoon.
“There are a few people left on I-225 and the highway remains CLOSED,” police tweeted around 7 p.m.
Some of the protesters exited the interstate and walked westbound on East 6th Avenue. they headed southbound on Potomac Street, towards East Alameda Parkway.
“The protesters have stopped on S. Potomac at Ellsworth Ave.,” APD tweeted at 7:30 p.m.
At about 7:40 p.m., Aurora police said both directions of the highway had reopened.