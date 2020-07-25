Comments
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (CBS4) – Alexis and Angie Watson are working hard to give a voice to people who are nonverbal. The pair from Grand Junction is doing this by entering in famous comedian Kevin Hart- MarStop Contest. The contest is about chasing dreams and pushing yourself until you dreams come true.
The contestants participate by creating a video about their dreams. Alexis and Angie made a video discussing their dream of giving everybody a voice.
The video features Mi Mu performance gloves that help nonverbal people, by saying a phrase, done in sign language.
Currently the video is ranked number 12 out of 45,000. The winner of the contest will be determined by votes for each video.
