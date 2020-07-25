JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Jefferson County issued a new face covering order on Friday which expands on the current state mask order. Now, everyone ages 11 and older are required to wear a face covering in indoor and outdoor public settings.
The new order comes as the county reports it surpassed its two-week coronavirus case limit as stated in its first variance issued on June 8; from 388 cases (probable and confirmed) during the weeks of June 27-July 10 to more than 580 total cases for the weeks of July 11-24.
Under a state-approved variance, a county must submit a mitigation plan if it reaches such a case limit. On July 20, Jefferson County issued Public Health Order 20-007 which asks venues to submit a plan for approval if it plans to hold larger events with more than one activity.
The variance, which is at risk of being rescinded if the county does not show lowered case numbers, allows more lenient capacity limits for gatherings, and the re-opening of shopping malls, fitness centers, brewpubs and distilleries.