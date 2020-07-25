CBSN DenverWatch Now
DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver searched for the gunman wanted in a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured. The shooting happened on Saturday night at 33rd Avenue and Hudson Street.

When officers arrived on scene shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, investigators located three victims. A short time later, police tweeted that the shooting actually involved four people, three adult males and an adult female.

Two adult males died in the shooting, one at the hospital and one at the scene. The other two shooting victims include another adult male and an adult female.

Officers continue to gather information on the suspect. No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.

