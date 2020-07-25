DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver searched for the gunman wanted in a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured. The shooting happened on Saturday night at 33rd Avenue and Hudson Street.
When officers arrived on scene shortly after 10 p.m. Saturday, investigators located three victims. A short time later, police tweeted that the shooting actually involved four people, three adult males and an adult female.
Two adult males died in the shooting, one at the hospital and one at the scene. The other two shooting victims include another adult male and an adult female.
UPDATE: 4 victims located at this time. 3 adult males and 1 adult female. 2 of the adult males have been pronounced deceased. One at the hospital and one at the scene. Officers are still working to gather more info. If anyone has any info, they are encouraged to call 720-913-STOP
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) July 26, 2020
Officers continue to gather information on the suspect. No arrests had been made as of Saturday night.