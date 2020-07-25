DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County School District met on Saturday for a special meeting to discuss how to best start the new school year amid the coronavirus pandemic. The school board voted to recommend a hybrid learning environment this fall.
The first week will have 20% of students in the building the first week of Aug. 17. It will then transition to two days of in-person learning.
The district previously decided to delay the school year, making the first day of school Aug. 17.
“It is not the principals decision, and when you are angry because this is not what you had envisioned for your child’s back to school, do not treat these extraordinary people the way that some of us have been treated,” said Elizabeth Hanson, a board member.
Families can choose a remote learning option for their students.
The superintendent warned the district may have to quickly move to e-learning if the positivity rate in the district increases. The district asked families to fill out a survey about whether they prefer in-person or e-learning. A majority of responses showed families want in-person learning.
On Wednesday, the teachers union, the Douglas County Federation, demonstrated in front of district headquarters to show they want a plan that outlines more safety precautions for students and staff including masks, remote learning and testing access.
The union also wants to push back the start date to Aug. 24 to give teachers time to prepare.