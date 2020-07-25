Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The 2020 Major League Lacrosse season will be even shorter. The 2020 MLL championship game will take place on Sunday, July 26, with the Denver Outlaws taking on the Boston Cannons at 4 p.m. mountain time.
After a player tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday, the league decided to cancel the semifinals games that were scheduled for Saturday. The league then immediately implemented their COVID-19 protocol, placing all players into quarantine.
On Saturday morning, the league tested all individuals who were determined to be at risk for COVID-19.
After receiving the results, teams made decisions independently regarding participating in the rest of the season. The Chesapeake Bayhawks and Connecticut Hammerheads have forfeited.