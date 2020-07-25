DENVER (CBS4) – Happy Saturday! We have a busy weather day unfolding around the state. Much like we saw on Friday there is a good chance for showers and storms around Colorado. It’s thanks to a big push of monsoon moisture flowing in from the south.
Because of the extensive cloud cover associated with the monsoon we will see cooler temperatures for most areas compared to Friday. The one exception will be the far eastern plains where it will be hot once again.
Areas that receive rainfall today could see up to an inch of rain in a short period of time. If multiple thunderstorms move through the same area some places could see more and have brief issues with flash flooding.
Looking ahead a cool front will move into Colorado by Sunday and that will knock the temperature down a few degrees. It will also ensure we keep showers and thunderstorms in the forecast.