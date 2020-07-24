DENVER (CBS4) — If you’re looking for something fun to do with your family this weekend, there are plenty of events happening around the metro area. Some are virtual, while others are in person.
The Otone Brass Band will be bringing the sound of New Orleans to ‘City Park Jazz: Home Edition.’ The popular summer concert series usually takes place in City Park, but has been moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. The performances stream on the City Park Jazz Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cityparkjazz. The virtual concert series starts Saturday, July 25 at 6 p.m.
Head back into the Wild West with a walking tour through the city of Golden, and you can learn about what it was like during the Gold Rush. Make sure to bring a mask and a bottle of water with you. The walking tours are hosted by Golden History Tours. They’re about two hours long and reservations are required. Learn more: https://www.goldenhistorytours.com/tours/walking
Support the Second Chance Humane Society in Ridgway by virtually attending the Bow-Wow Film Festival. This year’s film takes you to South Padre Island, where trained dogs are helping protect sea turtle nests. The film then heads to India before finishing its adventure right here in Colorado. Tickets get you a link to watch the festival through August 7th. (https://events.ticketprinting.com/event/Second-Chance-Humane-Society-Ridgway-Co-38392?preview=1)