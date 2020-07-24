DENVER (CBS4) – Coronavirus has changed many aspects of our lives, none more so than work. Coloradans quickly learned how to do their jobs from home, and now Way To Go is working to make teleworking the new normal.

“Most employees really liked teleworking, as a matter of fact, 83-percent of workers were satisfied with working remotely,” said Allison Redmon, the Manager of the Way To Go program with the Denver Regional Council of Governments.

Way to Go did surveys of workers and employers in order to see how teleworking was going. 76-percent of workers said they were just as productive or more so.

“Slightly more surprising to our team was that 71-percent of supervisors reported favorable attitudes toward telework, and that those attitudes are even more favorable today, now that’s we’ve gone through this experience,” Redmon explained.

Most employers who responded to the survey indicated they were going to expand telework in their offices, but they also were seeking guidance how to do that. Way to Go and its partners developed Telework Tomorrow, a free resource to help businesses develop and implement formal telework policies.

“We have a free downloadable toolkit on our website that includes policy templates, tips for success, and a lot of other materials that can help those employers as they make these big decisions about how their organizations will continue to work in the future.” Redmon said.

Way to Go also offers a free consulting service. Commuter consultants can develop a transportation plan that is specific to a business that would include a mix of telework, and other commuting options.

LINKS: Telework Tomorrow | Way to Go | DRCOG