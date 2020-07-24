Senator Gardner Visited The Rocky Mountain Arsenal Today To Explain How Money From The Great American Outdoors Act Will HelpRocky Mountain Arsenal will be receiving money from the Great American Outdoors Act to help with the back log of maintenance projects it has.

2 hours ago

A Driver Crashed Into A Building This Morning Near South Wadsworth And QuincyA drivers foot slipped and hit the gas peddle causing them to crash into a building, the driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries and no one else was hurt.

2 hours ago

Police Now Believe Two Of The Victims From Yesterdays Shooting At 14th And Broadway Were Innocent BystandersPolice are still searching for a suspect in the shooting but believe two of the three people shot were innocent bystanders, one person did die in that shooting.

2 hours ago

Denver Broncos Is Hosting A Back To School Bash This WeekendDenver Broncos and Mile High United Way are hosting a back to school event where families can pick up free school supplies.

2 hours ago

The First Gentleman Of Colorado Is Against Geese Culling In DenverThe first gentleman of Colorado, Marlon Reis, has said he is against geese culling that takes place in Denver.

2 hours ago

Disabled Air Force Veteran Denied Entry To Peterson Air Force Base Commissary Over Inability To Wear MaskPeterson Air Force Base commander Colonel Sam Johnson has apologized to a disabled veteran who was barred from entering the commissary at Peterson Air Force Base.

2 hours ago