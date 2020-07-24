Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — Sen. Cory Gardner stopped by the Rocky Mountain Arsenal Friday.
His visit was intended to explain how the Great American Outdoors Act will help the National Wildlife Refuge.
The act will start to fix deferred maintenance backlogs. The park has a backlog of more than $6 million on roads alone.
The environmental education facility will also get some funding. It was built in 1974 by the U.S. Army and needs repairs.
The facility needs to support thousands of metro Denver school kids every year.