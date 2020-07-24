AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Two people died after a rollover crash on Gun Club Road in Aurora Thursday night. Investigators say it appears the SUV was traveling westbound, at a high rate of speed, when it lost control near South Picadilly Street.
Police say a man and a woman were ejected from the SUV and died at the scene of the crash. Their identities will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroners Office after positive identification and notification of next-of-kin.
The SUV came to rest after striking a power line, damaging that pole.
Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this crash, has dash-cam footage, or has any information about this crash, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867) or reach out to the Aurora Police Department Traffic Unit.