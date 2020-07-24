Comments
GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to Pres. Donald Trump, continued her visit to Colorado Thursday.
Ivanka Trump visited the Bright Beginnings Learning Center in Greenwood Village. She was joined by Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner.
After touring the facility, Ivanka Trump held a discussion on the importance of having safe and affordable childcare options for families.
This was the second day of her visit to Colorado. On Thursday, Ivanka Trump visited Rocky Mountain National Park to highlight the Great American Outdoors Act, which aims to clean up and maintain national parks.
RELATED: Ivanka Trump Talks Exclusively With CBS4 About Public Lands, Paid Family Leave & Schools Reopening