HAYDEN, Colo. (CBS4) – Parents worried whether their students will get to participate in high school sports because of the COVID-19 pandemic say they want state leaders to appreciate what is at stake for their children. High school seniors eager to compete in their final year as an athlete hope they still have access to opportunities able to keep them playing in college.

“How many people want this and what it is and possibly could do to our students,” said Danielle Campbell, a mother of two sons planning to play sports in the 2020-2021 school year.

“What stress you are putting on our students and parents and coaches because we all are wanting to know what the future looks like for our kids.”

Campbell joined other parents organizing a petition on Change.org and created a Facebook page to spread their concerns about losing high school sports in the fall. She says her sons and other students in Hayden have worked hard all summer practicing and there is a lot riding on the decision to let them play in the new school year.

“Without these voices, it’s just, if you’re not living it, it’s easy not to feel the impact,” said Selena Frentress, another mother of two sons in high school this year. “We live in a really small town and sports is a really big deal, and it really is a driving force to a lot of them.”

The Colorado High School Activities Association, which oversees sports across the state, said Friday it is waiting to hear back on its proposal submitted for resuming athletic programs. Last week, the commissioner told CBS4 she was hopeful students would return to traditional seasons of their favorite sports. The organization has announced that golf will begin on Aug. 3.

“We are respectfully waiting for the revised plans to be reviewed and receive a response,” the statement said. “Definitive start dates for the additional 28 sports and activities will be announced once 2020-2021 activities calendar has been approved.”

Parents in Hayden say they can only wait so long before they need to start preparing their athletes for certain sports like football. Organized practices and training will begin and they would normally have that information by the end of July. Their students have already spent months together so their families are not as concerned about spreading the coronavirus. But CHSAA will have to consider not only essential members of teams but families, fans, and support staff all together at local venues.

“There still can be you know safety protocol within all of that,” said Frentress on a video conference call. “We want to say as a parent group, we will help you with that, we don’t expect you to carry this all on your own.”

The balance between what is safe for students and the long term impact on their children is weighing on these parents. They know sports keep their athletes social, help them stay healthy, and encourage better studying habits to maintain the grades required. CHSAA added in their statement they hope to have an announcement soon but could not give any more specifics.

“The state’s timeline is our timeline and we will respond to our school communities accordingly,” the statement said. “We remain optimistic that through our submitted plans, students across the state of Colorado will have the chance to participate in the sports and activities they love.”

It is a hopeful attitude that families across Colorado share because they know the alternative would be devastating for so many students waiting for the school year to return.

“I would be heartbroken not only for my son but for all the kids in the state, that’s a huge deal,” Campbell said.

LINKS: CHSAA | Time To Let Them Play | Change.org Petition