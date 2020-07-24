DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Two people are in the custody of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office after an early morning chase that ended in Lakewood. The two had burglarized a garage in Littleton and had broken into several cars.
The spree started just before 3:00 a.m. when someone called Douglas County deputies to report two people walking down Dawn Drive the Roxborough subdivision in in Littleton trying to break into parked cars. Deputies set up a perimeter and saw a black Ford Raptor truck speeding off with no headlights on.
Deputies set up stop sticks to stop the truck, and while the stop sticks were successful, the truck did not stop.
Deputies pursued the truck, which was stolen out of unincorporated Summit County, at a high rate of speed even after the truck was clearly disabled. It finally stopped just east of I-70 on 6th Avenue.
Two people were taken into custody without incident.
“This is a perfect example of the message we want to send to the criminals out there; we will not allow you to come into our community and victimize our citizens. It is our job to catch those that are committing crimes, and we certainly did that”, Sheriff Tony Spurlock said in a news release.
Information on the suspects is expected to be available Friday afternoon.
lots of information one can get here
the most amazing blog online
i love this postforum