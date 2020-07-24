“Garth Brooks here, proud to say, I cannot wait to see you for the 125th,” he says in the video.
Next year’s event will be dedicated to late Wyoming country music star and world rodeo champion Chris LeDoux. LeDoux, who was the Profesional Rodeo Cowboys Association bareback world champion, often competed in the CFD rodeo and performed six concerts there, according to the Star Tribune.
Brooks and LeDoux were friends, and they performed together during the 100th anniversary show.
“I carry my buckle from the 100 everywhere I go, you’ve probably seen it, you’ve seen me wear award shows and album covers,during the 100th anniversary show,” Brooks said.
Hope that President Biden has this virus idiocy solved so all the seat T THE re Cn be used for this. It would be a shame if it is still President Trump and he still is limiting us to sitting in every other third seat.