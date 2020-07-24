CBSN DenverWatch Now
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) — Garth Brooks is coming to Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2021 to celebrate the 125th anniversary of the “Daddy of ‘Em All!” Brooks made the announcement in a video on the CFD website.

“Garth Brooks here, proud to say, I cannot wait to see you for the 125th,” he says in the video.
Next year’s event will be dedicated to late Wyoming country music star and world rodeo champion Chris LeDoux. LeDoux, who was the Profesional Rodeo Cowboys Association bareback world champion, often competed in the CFD rodeo and performed six concerts there, according to the Star Tribune.
Brooks and LeDoux were friends, and they performed together during the 100th anniversary show.
“I carry my buckle from the 100 everywhere I go, you’ve probably seen it, you’ve seen me wear award shows and album covers,during the 100th anniversary show,” Brooks said.
“One of my favorite memories was the fact that I got to play with Chris LeDoux, the man,” Brooks said. “Thanks for giving me some of the greatest moments of my life.”

“I love you guys,” he said. “Cowboy up!”

Tickets for 2021 are not available yet. Check the CFD website for updates.

CFD draws more than 250,000 people with the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, live concerts, and festivities. This summer’s event was canceled because of the coronavirus.

