(CBS4) — The Colorado Civil Air Patrol is flying over 700 pounds of personal protective equipment to a rural Colorado hospital in Walsenburg. The PPE was provided by Project C.U.R.E.
The plane took off at 7 a.m. Friday from Centennial Airport.
Colorado pilots have been flying these missions almost every day during the pandemic — the most recent was to deliver 300 pounds of PPE to Meeker, on the Western Slope.
They’ve made a huge difference in the fight against coronavirus in places outside of the metro area.
I’m sure that the Civil Air Patrol enjoys flying, but is this the most efficient means of delivering supplies to rural hospitals, all of which are served by paved roads?