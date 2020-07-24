CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ben Warwick
Filed Under:Boulder News, Boulder Police, Brian Farrar

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A person is dead after an assault at a Boulder gas station turns deadly. The attack happened on Thursday afternoon at a Circle K on Canyon Boulevard.

Boulder Police say an assault happened at the gas station around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Callers reported a person was unconscious and a man in a red shirt and tan shorts walked away from the scene down 14th Street after the attack.

(credit: Boulder Police)

Just after midnight Friday morning, Police said that the victim had died and that the suspect had been located and arrested.

The man was identified as 21-year-old Brian Farrar. The victim in the case has not been identified.

