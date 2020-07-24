Comments
BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A person is dead after an assault at a Boulder gas station turns deadly. The attack happened on Thursday afternoon at a Circle K on Canyon Boulevard.
Boulder Police say an assault happened at the gas station around 5:20 p.m. Thursday. Callers reported a person was unconscious and a man in a red shirt and tan shorts walked away from the scene down 14th Street after the attack.
Just after midnight Friday morning, Police said that the victim had died and that the suspect had been located and arrested.
The man was identified as 21-year-old Brian Farrar. The victim in the case has not been identified.