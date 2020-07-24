BREAKING NEWSMaya 'Alec' McKinney Being Sentenced To Life In Prison With Possibility Of Parole For Deadly STEM School Shooting
CBSN DenverWatch Now
Filed Under:Boulder County, Boulder News, Longmont News

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was killed when a dump truck crashed into a home in Boulder County. It happened Friday afternoon at 9889 N. 51st St. in Longmont.

(credit: CBS)

Colorado State Patrol investigators say that a dump truck struck another vehicle before it veered off the road and into the home.

(credit: CBS)

There are others injured in the crash, at least one person with serious injuries. It is unclear whether those injured were inside the home or inside the truck or other vehicle at the time of the crash.

Comments
  1. H Rennerfeldt says:
    July 24, 2020 at 6:24 pm

    BLM IS LOOKING A LITTLE TOO LILY WHITE
    Phony Liberals

    Reply

Leave a Reply