BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– One person was killed when a dump truck crashed into a home in Boulder County. It happened Friday afternoon at 9889 N. 51st St. in Longmont.
Colorado State Patrol investigators say that a dump truck struck another vehicle before it veered off the road and into the home.
There are others injured in the crash, at least one person with serious injuries. It is unclear whether those injured were inside the home or inside the truck or other vehicle at the time of the crash.
