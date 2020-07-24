AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Public Schools will start the school year with at least 8 weeks of remote learning. On Friday, the APS Board of Education provided guidance to begin the school year remotely given the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Adams and Arapahoe counties.
The district will provide online learning for the first quarter of the school year, through at least Oct. 8. Grades 1-12 will start school on Aug. 18 and preschool and kindergarten will start on Aug. 24.
The district also made changes to the school calendar. Students will not have a fall break in Oct. Instead, students will have off a full week for Thanksgiving.
APS released the following statement to CBS4:
“We will continue our planning for rigorous remote learning for APS students in the fall and continue to plan for a transition to in-person learning when there is no longer a concerning increase in COVID-19 cases. The health and safety of our students, staff and community is our top priority. We remain grounded in science and public health guidance.”
You can watch Friday’s school board meeting here. APS plans to update their back to school plan on their website.