ARAPAHOE BASIN, Colo. (CBS4)– Preparations are already underway at Arapahoe Basin for the upcoming ski season. On Friday, crews flew in concrete as part of a new chairlift being installed to replace the Pali lift.
After 42 years, the “Pali Lift,” or Pallavicini chairlift, was retired at the end of the season.
The ski area said it won’t be too different.
“If you ski that terrain, most people appreciate a slower ride to the top to let legs recover, so we’re keeping the character of this area and keeping the lift the same,” said Katherine Fuller with A-Basin.
The Colorado Department of Transportation is also installing a new remote avalanche mitigation system around A-Basin, with the goal of removing some obstacles from remote avalanche work.
The system allows CDOT to close the road and trigger avalanches when needed.
“It’s critical for the operation of I-70, it is also critical for the operation of the Arapahoe Basin Ski Area,” said one CDOT spokesperson.
This is the first time CDOT is using the technology. Telluride Resort has an older version.