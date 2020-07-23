Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – The list of the top 10 stolen vehicles of 2020 is out, and the most-stolen car may surprise you. The Colorado Metro Auto Theft Task Force (CMATT) says Honda Civics built between 1995 and 2000 are the most commonly targeted.
CMATT tells CBS4 that the Civic, and older Hondas in general, are usually found at the top of the list because of their good gas mileage and relative ease to break into. Anti-auto theft technology was minimal 25 years ago, and old generic Honda keys or even screwdrivers can be used to start the ignition.
Investigators also say that $5 in gas will last several days in the older cars.
The full list is below:
- Honda Civic, 1995-2000
- Honda Accord, 1992-1997
- Ford F-250, 1999-2006
- Chevy Silverado, 1999-2006, 2020
- Ford F-350, 1999-2006
- GMC Sierra, 1995-2000, 2003-2005
- Ford F-150, 2011-2014, 2018-2019
- Dodge Ram, 2001-2005
- Subaru Legacy, 1998-2004
- Subaru Forester, 2000-2006