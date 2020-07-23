DENVER (CBS4) — Graffiti on the Capitol. People camping in tents downtown. Parks in “atrocious” condition. Gov. Jared Polis was asked what kind of message it sends when these things are tolerated by the government.
“I have zero tolerance for unlawful behavior and I hope that any perpetrators of unlawful behavior, whether it’s defacing buildings or engaging in violence or crimes,” Gov. Polis stated. “They should be apprehended and they should be charged.”
Polis added that it is up to the jurisdiction that they’re in — and he said Denver police need to do more.
“I know the Denver Police Department is working hard to try to make sure that they can hold those responsible accountable, I think they need to do even better.”
Polis said there is also a discussion about giving Colorado State Patrol troopers some jurisdiction within Denver. He said they really need that “extra ability” to prevent damage to government buildings.
“It’s symbolic. It’s important. And frankly, when it is desecrated we all are desecrated, and democracy is desecrated,” Polis stated.
“Destroying property is against the law everywhere in Colorado,” he added.
Do better? Do something!