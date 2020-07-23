(CBS4) – The Broncos have agreed to terms with first round draft pick Jerry Jeudy. The rookie wide receiver’s four-year deal is worth $15.192 million with an $8.61 million signing bonus. Jeudy will receive 71 percent of his signing bonus up front.
As with all first-round picks, the contract includes a fifth-year team option.
Jeudy is the ninth member of the Broncos’ 2020 draft class to agree to terms. Michael Ojemudia, Lloyd Cushenberry III, McTevlin Agim, Albert Okwuegbunam, Justin Strnad, Netane Muti, Tyrie Cleveland, and Derrek Tuszka agreed to terms earlier in the week. The only rookie from the draft class who has yet to agree to terms is second round wide receiver KJ Hamler.
Jeudy tweeted a video showing highlights from the Broncos stars’ of the past, and said with a big smile at the end of the video “We’ve agreed to terms. Yes sir!”
Broncos Country … we have news 👀 pic.twitter.com/pNcpBXsN55
— Jerry Jeudy⁴ (@jerryjeudy) July 23, 2020