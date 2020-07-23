JEFFERSON COUNTY (CBS4) – Jeffco Public Schools will begin their school year online. The district announced Thursday they will start with two week of remote learning on August 24th.
The district plans on beginning 100% in-person learning and 100% remote options on Tuesday, September 8th for elementary schools. For middle and high schools, the district will open with a hybrid schedule for alternate in-person and remote learning days, grouped into two groups.
The September 8th opening is contingent on virus levels in Jefferson County, according to a district document. The district will require all staff and students to wear masks and face coverings, regular hand washings, and social distancing.
The announcement comes less than a week after Denver Public Schools announced their intention to begin the school year with remote learning. They will assess and currently plan on returning for in-person learning until at least September 8th.
The district released the following schedule:
August 24th – September 4th
All students will begin classes remotely
August 31st – September 4th
Remote learning continues. Students who have selected in-person learning for the year will have an orientation at their school. Schedules will be developed by individual school administration. Those students who have chosen remote learning will also have an orientation and a schedule for that will also be developed by individual administration. Those details will be made available to families by July 31st.
Tuesday, September 8th
Preschool – 5th Grade begins 100% in-person learning with the ongoing remote option. Middle and high schools begin their hybrid schedules.
The district will work with Jeffco Public Health, and in-person and hybrid options will be contingent on ongoing virus levels in the community.