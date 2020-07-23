ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to Pres. Donald Trump, is visiting Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday.
“I look forward to visiting Rocky Mountain National Park this Morning!” she tweeted Thursday morning.
Ivanka Trump will tour the park with Republican Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and deliver remarks.
The visit is intended to highlight the Great American Outdoors Act. Gardner was one of the legislation’s key sponsors.
Ivanka Trump said the legislation will allocate billions to our public lands — “making it the most consequential conservation legislation since Pres Theodore Roosevelt!”
I am in Colorado today w/ Secretary Bernhardt + @SenGardner to celebrate yesterday’s passage of the #GreatAmericanOutdoorsAct; a landmark bill that will allocate billions to our public lands making it the most consequential conservation legislation since Pres Theodore Roosevelt! https://t.co/S97KoADrD1
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 23, 2020
“The Great American Outdoors Act will be the single BIGGEST conservation investment for generations to come! Congratulations [Pres. Trump]!” Bernhardt tweeted.
The act will also provide a larger effort to clean up and maintain national parks — including Rocky Mountain National Park.
Yesterday, Ivanka Trump tweeted a photo of herself on the flight to Denver.
Taking off! DC ✈️ Coloradohttps://t.co/ftd79xCvVF pic.twitter.com/5tRoNKnTA4
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 22, 2020