By Anica Padilla
ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (CBS4) — Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to Pres. Donald Trump, is visiting Rocky Mountain National Park on Thursday.

“I look forward to visiting Rocky Mountain National Park this Morning!” she tweeted Thursday morning.

Ivanka Trump will tour the park with Republican Colorado Sen. Cory Gardner and Interior Secretary David Bernhardt and deliver remarks.

The visit is intended to highlight the Great American Outdoors Act. Gardner was one of the legislation’s key sponsors.

Ivanka Trump, first daughter and adviser to President Donald Trump, makes remarks after a tour at the distribution center of Coastal Sunbelt Produce May 15, 2020 in Laurel, Maryland. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Ivanka Trump said the legislation will allocate billions to our public lands — “making it the most consequential conservation legislation since Pres Theodore Roosevelt!”

“The Great American Outdoors Act will be the single BIGGEST conservation investment for generations to come! Congratulations [Pres. Trump]!” Bernhardt tweeted.

The act will also provide a larger effort to clean up and maintain national parks — including Rocky Mountain National Park.

Yesterday, Ivanka Trump tweeted a photo of herself on the flight to Denver.

