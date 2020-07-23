TRAFFIC ALERTNB Lanes Of I-25 Closed Between Firestone & Highway 119
FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed Thursday evening  between Firestone and Highway 119 due to a semi spill. What exactly spilled is still being investigated but it’s estimated it could take hours to remove.

(credit: CBS)

The spill happened just before 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-25. Colorado State Patrol said the spill is not hazardous but it must be cleaned up before traffic is allowed to travel through the area.

(credit: CBS)

The northbound lanes are expected to be closed until 8 p.m. during the cleanup. It is extremely slick on the road.

A lot of pallets loaded with 5-gallon pails fell off the semi and onto the interstate. State troopers say the substance is petroleum-based and not hazardous. Crews will try to clean up the spill with a foam and then water, which could take several hours. What caused the load to spill is being investigated.

There were miles-long backups in the area where traffic was directed to get off I-25 to avoid the spill. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.

