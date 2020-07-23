FIRESTONE, Colo. (CBS4)– Northbound lanes of Interstate 25 were closed Thursday evening between Firestone and Highway 119 due to a semi spill. What exactly spilled is still being investigated but it’s estimated it could take hours to remove.
The spill happened just before 6 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-25. Colorado State Patrol said the spill is not hazardous but it must be cleaned up before traffic is allowed to travel through the area.
The northbound lanes are expected to be closed until 8 p.m. during the cleanup. It is extremely slick on the road.
A lot of pallets loaded with 5-gallon pails fell off the semi and onto the interstate. State troopers say the substance is petroleum-based and not hazardous. Crews will try to clean up the spill with a foam and then water, which could take several hours. What caused the load to spill is being investigated.
There were miles-long backups in the area where traffic was directed to get off I-25 to avoid the spill. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route.