DENVER (CBS4)– Those experiencing homeless who are women will be moved from their current location at the Denver Coliseum starting next month. That location was opened to fill a need to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic in the Denver metro area.
The Coliseum was set up for the women while a larger facility, the National Western Complex, was set up for the men experiencing homeless.
Now, the Coliseum will be transitioned into the men’s auxiliary shelter next month once the women move out. Those staying at the National Western Complex will be moved to the Coliseum, motel rooms and other shelters.
The women will be moved to motel rooms and a shelter program operated by Catholic Charities that has been redesigned for social distancing for all guests.
A proposal to make the Denver Coliseum parking lot a designated homeless camping space, dubbed a “Safe Outdoor Space,” has raised some concern for people living in the Globeville, Elyria, and Swansea neighborhoods.