Comments
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Three employees who work for the Englewood Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19. The department says the employees tested positive over the last three to four weeks.
All of the employees had coronavirus symptoms and were sent home to safely quarantine. They are reportedly doing well.
The department has reduced the number of people working in the police building to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
The department didn’t specify what jobs those affected workers held.