DENVER (AP) – An Aurora police officer fired for his reaction to photos appearing to mock the death of a Black man who was stopped by police last year says he was denied a review hearing before he was terminated as required by city and police regulations. In a lawsuit filed on the eve of his firing, Jason Rosenblatt asked a judge to declare he had a right to an independent review board hearing before being disciplined by Aurora police.
According to the lawsuit, interim police Chief Vanessa Wilson said she had discretion on whether to hold a hearing.
